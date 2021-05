BLOOMINGTON — Alan and Christine McDowell of Bloomington are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this year.

McDowell and Christine Hannon were married May 22, 1971, at St. Charles Church, Coldwater, Michigan.

They are the parents of Kelly (Terry) Dunn of Bloomington and Cory (Christy) McDowell of Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Their grandchildren are Emma and Adam Dunn.

He retired from Kalamazoo Township. She retired from Western Michigan University.