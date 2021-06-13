50th for Alan, Marilyn Washburn

NORMAL — Alan and Marilyn Washburn of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering in Michigan.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Washburn and Marilyn Crouse were married June 12, 1971, at Minier Christian Church. Their attendants were Suzann Hohnstreiter Talley and Joy Schmidgall Hagerty.

They are the parents of Daniel (Mary) Washburn, Roseville, California, and Emily (Donald) Agin, Indianapolis, Indiana. They have three grandchildren.

He was an IT analyst at Caterpillar, retiring in 2008. She was a supervisor at the IRS, retiring in 2009.