 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
50th for Barry, Cindy Tapke

50th for Barry, Cindy Tapke

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Barry and Cindy Tapke of Bloomington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Tapke and Cindy Alvis were married Aug. 22, 1970, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington. Their attendants were Vicki Erickson and Leon Toepke.

They are the parents of Carrie (Steve) Leverton, Hartsburg, and Stephanie Tapke, Bloomington. They have seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He retired from Country Insurance in 2003, and now works for The Loft Nursing & Rehabilitation. She retired in 2004.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News