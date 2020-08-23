50th for Barry, Cindy Tapke

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Barry and Cindy Tapke of Bloomington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Tapke and Cindy Alvis were married Aug. 22, 1970, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington. Their attendants were Vicki Erickson and Leon Toepke.

They are the parents of Carrie (Steve) Leverton, Hartsburg, and Stephanie Tapke, Bloomington. They have seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He retired from Country Insurance in 2003, and now works for The Loft Nursing & Rehabilitation. She retired in 2004.