50th for Bill, Judy Burghgrave

NORMAL — Bill and Judy Burghgrave of Normal celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a renewal of vows at the July 4 evening Mass at Epiphany Catholic Church and a July Fourth family cookout at their residence.

Burghgrave and Judy K. Lambert were married July 4, 1970, at St Patrick's Church, Colona. Their attendants were Bill Matten and Jean Weisbrook.

They are the parents of Kerri (Eric) Holmquist, Zion; Kimberly (Ben) Myers, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Kelly (Mike) Lanahan, Morris; and Jeff Burghgrave, Normal. They have six grandchildren.

He retired from Mitsubishi Motors of America in 2008. She was a nurse at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, retiring in 2013.