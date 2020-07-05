50th for Bill, Judy Burghgrave

50th for Bill, Judy Burghgrave

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Bill and Judy Burghgrave of Normal celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a renewal of vows at the July 4 evening Mass at Epiphany Catholic Church and a July Fourth family cookout at their residence.

Burghgrave  and Judy K. Lambert were married July 4, 1970, at St Patrick's Church, Colona. Their attendants were Bill Matten and Jean Weisbrook.

They are the parents of Kerri (Eric) Holmquist, Zion; Kimberly (Ben) Myers, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Kelly (Mike) Lanahan, Morris; and Jeff Burghgrave, Normal. They have six grandchildren.

He retired from Mitsubishi Motors of America in 2008. She was a nurse at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, retiring in 2013.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

65th for Dean, Bev Shull
Milestones

65th for Dean, Bev Shull

MORTON — Dean and Bev Shull of 1709 N. Main, Apt. 31, Morton, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary by spending it with family.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News