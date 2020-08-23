 Skip to main content
50th for Bob, Martha Hillmer

BLOOMINGTON — Bob and Martha Hillmer of Bloomington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Hillmer and Martha Nafziger were married Aug. 22, 1970, at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington. Their attendants were Richard Hillmer and Jane Nafziger Winters.

They are the parents of Kerin (Eric) Motsinger, Washougal, Washington; Lisa (Cory) Hillmer-Poole, Denver, Colorado; Brian (Lindsey Childers) Hillmer, Boston, Massachusetts; and Tait (Kristi) Hillmer, Yorkville. They have five grandchildren.

He served in the U.S. Air Force for 30 years as a pilot and IT/communications officer, retiring as a colonel in 2000. He was a director in systems at State Farm for 15 years, retiring in 2016. She was an elementary teacher, retiring in 2020.

