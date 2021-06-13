 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

50th for Brent, Cathy Anderson

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Brent D. and Cathy Anderson of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Estes Park, Colorado, and a family celebration at a later date.

Anderson and Cathy Baldwin were married June 19, 1971, at Messiah Lutheran Church, Aledo. Their attendants were Marcia Carson and Brad Anderson.

They are the parents of Kyle (Christina Nichols), St. Paul, Minnesota, and Kent (Arianne), Normal. They have three grandchildren, Avery, Olivia, and Keaton.

He retired from IAA Credit Union in 2010. She was a Unit 5 teacher, retiring in 2010.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th for Larry, Mary Jean Weller

50th for Larry, Mary Jean Weller

BLOOMINGTON — Larry and Mary Jean Weller of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an immediate family gathering. They…

50th for William, Cheryl Fike

50th for William, Cheryl Fike

BLOOMINGTON — William and Cheryl Fike of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary by vacationing with their children and gran…

50th for John, Joyce Werner

50th for John, Joyce Werner

BLOOMINGTON — John and Joyce Werner of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Kiawah Island, South Ca…

50th for Ross, Vicki Coil

50th for Ross, Vicki Coil

ROCKY MOUNT, Missouri — Ross and Vicki Coil, former residents of Mackinaw, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a shared open ho…

60th for Jerry, Karan Parmele

60th for Jerry, Karan Parmele

MACKINAW — Jerry and Karan Parmele will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a shared open house from 2 to 5 p.m. on June 26 at Macki…

100th birthday for Ardell A. Walle

100th birthday for Ardell A. Walle

BLOOMINGTON — Ardell A. Walle of Bloomington is celebrating her 100th birthday with an open yard for family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunda…

50th for Darrell, Sherry Duley

50th for Darrell, Sherry Duley

EL PASO — Darrell and Sherry Duley of El Paso will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Branson, Missouri.

60th for Wesley, June Stalter

60th for Wesley, June Stalter

CHENOA — Wesley and June Stalter of Chenoa will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at their granddaughter's wedding June 4 in Sanibel, Florida.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News