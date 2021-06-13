50th for Brent, Cathy Anderson

BLOOMINGTON — Brent D. and Cathy Anderson of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Estes Park, Colorado, and a family celebration at a later date.

Anderson and Cathy Baldwin were married June 19, 1971, at Messiah Lutheran Church, Aledo. Their attendants were Marcia Carson and Brad Anderson.

They are the parents of Kyle (Christina Nichols), St. Paul, Minnesota, and Kent (Arianne), Normal. They have three grandchildren, Avery, Olivia, and Keaton.

He retired from IAA Credit Union in 2010. She was a Unit 5 teacher, retiring in 2010.