50th for Charlie, Linda McGrew

50th for Charlie, Linda McGrew

Charlie, Linda McGrew

BLOOMINGTON — Charlie and Linda McGrew of Bloomington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

McGrew and Linda Lee were married Nov. 14, 1970, at Park United Methodist Church, Bloomington.

They are the parents of Mike (Tara) McGrew, Normal; Chris (Jamie) McGrew, Arvada, Colorado; Andy McGrew, Bloomington; and Megan (Jeff) Beal, Denver, Colorado. They have eight grandchildren.

He retired from State Farm. She retired from Eyecare Associates.

