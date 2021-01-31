 Skip to main content
50th for Dale, Gloria McKittrick

50th for Dale, Gloria McKittrick

NORMAL — Dale and Gloria McKittrick of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration to be announced at a later date, and a trip to the west coast to visit grandchildren.

McKittrick and Gloria Erickson were married Jan. 30, 1971, at the Lake Bloomington home of the late Lawrence and Marguerite Irvin. Their attendants were Mary Erickson Colteaux and William Lindsay.

They are the parents of Dr. Noah McKittrick, Portland, Oregon, and Ian McKittrick, Boulder, Colorado. They have four grandchildren.

He worked in the Telluride, Colorado, Marshals Office, retiring in 2007. She worked in public and private housing management, retiring in 2006.

