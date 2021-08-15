 Skip to main content
50th for Dan, Paula Leifel

BLOOMINGTON — Paula and Dan Leifel of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a cruise on the Snake and Columbia Rivers in May 2022.

Dan and Paula Esworthy were married on August 15, 1971 at First United Methodist Church in Normal. Their attendants were Mike McGroarty and Barbara Ginzkey. They are the parents of Elizabeth Anne (Douglas) Ash of Palatine.

Dan worked as an Assistant General Counsel for Illinois Farm Bureau and Paula worked as a teacher in District 87, both retiring in 2015.

