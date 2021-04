BLOOMINGTON — Danny K. and Sheila M. Bartley of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Bartley and Sheila Pemberton were married April 2, 1971, at Calvary Bible Church, Peoria. Their attendants were Marilee Bassett and Ron Bassett.

They are the parents of Wayne (Brenda) Bartley, Lincoln, and Dawn (Dewey) Beck, Bloomington. They have four grandchildren.

They both worked at Thompson's Food Basket and retired in 2000.