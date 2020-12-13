 Skip to main content
50th for Darrell, Cathy Miller

HEYWORTH — Darrell and Cathy Miller of Heyworth will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower in their honor requested by their family.

Miller and Cathy Harmon were married Dec. 19, 1970, at the Methodist Church, Heyworth. Their attendant was Belinda Harmon Franke.

They are the parents of Michelle (Thad) Brown, Normal; Sherry (Marcus) Fredericks, Naperville; Kimberly (Nic) Campbell, Appleton, Wisconsin; and Lana Miller, Normal. They have five grandchildren.

They have carried on the family farming tradition for more than 50 years.

Cards may be sent to 1264 N. 1800 E. Road, Heyworth, IL 61745.

