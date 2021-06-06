50th for Darrell, Sherry Duley

EL PASO — Darrell and Sherry Duley of El Paso will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Branson, Missouri.

Duley and Sherry Hertlein were married June 12, 1971, at Epworth Methodist Church, Peoria. Their attendants were Jackie Green and Richard Carls.

They are the parents of Brian (Becky) Duley, El Paso, and Brad (Beth) Duley, El Paso. They have four grandchildren.

He is a farmer and road commissioner in rural El Paso. She was a school teacher, retiring in 2009.