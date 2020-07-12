50th for David, Jean Wall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — David and Jean Wall of Bloomington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Wall and Jean Perschall were married July 11, 1970, at Holy Trinity Church. Their attendants were Tresea Perschall and Don Parker.

They are the parents of Chris (Tanya), Fisher; Matt (Linda), Mackinaw; and Julie Perschall, Bloomington. They have eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was a curing operator at Bridgestone-Firestone OTR for 39 years, retiring in 2010. She was a certified medical assistant at Illinois Heart and Lung for 18 years and Dr. James Lee for 18 years, retiring in 2014.