50th for David, Ronni Glacinski

LEXINGTON — David and Ronalie "Ronni" Glacinski of Lexington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to the East Coast at a later date.

Glacinski and Ronni Van Dyke were married Aug. 29, 1970, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Rockford. Their attendants were Dawn Van Dyke and Ronald Cummings.

They are the parents of Mara (Doug) Barr, Flanders, New Jersey, and David (Nikki) Glacinski, El Paso. They have four granddaughters.

He worked for General Electric Co. and Eaton Corp., retiring in 2011. She was owner of The Video Library in Lexington for 16 years. She retired in 2011.

