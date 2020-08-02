50th for Dennis, Judy McCormick

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LeROY — Dennis and Judy McCormick of LeRoy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

McCormick and Judy Monti were married Aug. 8, 1970, at LeRoy Presbyterian Church. Their attendants were Gretchen Monti and Gary McCormick.

They are the parents of Jason (Emily) McCormick, Colfax, and Liz (Will) Cresap, White Heath. They have three grandchildren, Tyler McCormick, and Ben and Sarah Cresap.

He retired as owner/manager of Bellflower Feed Mill in 2017. She retired as a teacher from LeRoy CUSD 2 in 2004.