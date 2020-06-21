50th for Dennis, Susan Grube

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EL PASO — Dennis and Susan Grube of El Paso will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date.

Grube and Susan Palmer were married June 20, 1970, at First Baptist Church, Champaign. Their attendants were Janice Cogswell and Garry Grube.

They are the parents of Paul (Kelly) Grube, Jordan, Minn.; Matt (Inga) Grube, El Paso; Dave (Katy) Grube, Mount Zion; Lori Grube, Jordan, Minn.; and Amy (Brandon) Howard, Fulton Mo. They have 16 grandchildren.

He is a farmer and has farmed in the El Paso area for 45 years. She is a homemaker.