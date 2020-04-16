50th for Dennis, Wilburta Kirby

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON – Wilburta and Dennis Kirby of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 2, 2020.

Kirby and Wilburta Sutter were married May 2, 1970, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington. Their attendants were Phyllis Krieghauser and Lee Pretet.

They are the parents of Kristina (Brad) Cole, Nathan (Michelle) Kirby and Brian (Amy) Kirby, all of Bloomington. They have seven grandchildren, Parker and Morgan Cole; Lauren, Erin, and Andrew Kirby; and Randi and Riley Rushing.

He retired from State Farm in 2000. She worked briefly at State Farm then was a homemaker.

The entire family celebrated last fall by taking a Disney cruise. They also visited, via a bus, all the historical places associated with their marriage – where they grew up, where they were married, homes where they lived, who their friends and relatives were (are), etc., and ended the day with a family dinner.

An open house for family and friends will be held at a later date at Eastland Suites, Bloomington.