50th for Dick, Ruth Vogel

CLINTON — Gerald Dick and Ruth Vogel of Clinton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a later date with a trip to Florida with friends and a family trip.

Vogel and Ruth Burk were married Aug. 29, 1970, at First Christian Church, Clinton. Their attendants were Tim Carlson and Sheila Newman Campbell.

They are the parents of Brian K. Vogel, Tampa, Florida, and Angela K. (Paul) Reid, Clinton. They have three grandchildren and three stepgrandchildren.

He retired in 2013 as owner of The Clinton Bowl and works part-time at IRS Distribution Center, Bloomington. She is a real estate broker and office manager at RE/MAX Choice, Clinton.