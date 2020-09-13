 Skip to main content
50th for Don, Nancy Boudeman

ARMINGTON — Don and Nancy Boudeman of Armington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at a later date.

Boudeman and Nancy Ubbenga were married Sept. 19, 1970, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hartsburg. Their attendants were Linda Hughes and Bob Walker.

They are the parents of Matthew (Lindsey) Boudeman, Atlanta, and David Boudeman (Lacey Howard), Armington. They have three grandchildren.

He is a farmer. She was a teacher at Olympia School District, retiring in 2005.

