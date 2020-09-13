50th for Don, Nancy Boudeman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARMINGTON — Don and Nancy Boudeman of Armington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at a later date.

Boudeman and Nancy Ubbenga were married Sept. 19, 1970, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hartsburg. Their attendants were Linda Hughes and Bob Walker.

They are the parents of Matthew (Lindsey) Boudeman, Atlanta, and David Boudeman (Lacey Howard), Armington. They have three grandchildren.

He is a farmer. She was a teacher at Olympia School District, retiring in 2005.