50th for Don, Sharon Peterson

NORMAL — Don and Sharon Peterson of Normal celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 22. They will gather with family to celebrate at a later date due to COVID-19.

Peterson and Sharon Kosloske were married Aug. 22, 1970, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, St. Cloud, Minnesota.

They are the parents of Steven (Sarah), Washington, and Jimmy (Erika), Kansas City, Missouri. They have six grandchildren.

He was a professor in the music department at Illinois State University. She was a musician and homemaker.

