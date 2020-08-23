50th for Don, Sharon Peterson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Don and Sharon Peterson of Normal celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 22. They will gather with family to celebrate at a later date due to COVID-19.

Peterson and Sharon Kosloske were married Aug. 22, 1970, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, St. Cloud, Minnesota.

They are the parents of Steven (Sarah), Washington, and Jimmy (Erika), Kansas City, Missouri. They have six grandchildren.

He was a professor in the music department at Illinois State University. She was a musician and homemaker.