50th for Doug, Anne Erickson

FLANAGAN — Doug and Anne Erickson of Flanagan will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with their family. Their bucket list trip is on hold due to the current situation.

Erickson and Anne Okerberg were married June 27, 1970, at Salem Lutheran Church, Peoria.

They are the parents of Matthew (Jenny) Erickson, New Lenox; Jon (RaeAnn) Erickson, Frankfort; and Kristen (Dan) Casillas, Mahomet. They have 10 grandchildren.

He is a farmer. She is a farm wife and retired as a kindergarten teacher in 2009.