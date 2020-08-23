50th for Ed, Carol Johnson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Ed and Carol Johnson of Normal are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Johnson and Carol Winterrowd were married Aug. 23, 1970, at United Methodist Church, Streator. Their attendants were Shirley James Eckel and Don Johnson.

They are the parents of Gini (Chad) Elshoff, Normal, and Jacob (Jennifer) Johnson, Bloomington. They have four grandchildren.

He was a mailman, retiring in 2007. She worked for Kroger, retiring in 2012.