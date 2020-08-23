 Skip to main content
50th for Ed, Carol Johnson

NORMAL — Ed and Carol Johnson of Normal are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. 

Johnson and Carol Winterrowd were married Aug. 23, 1970, at United Methodist Church, Streator. Their attendants were Shirley James Eckel and Don Johnson.

They are the parents of Gini (Chad) Elshoff, Normal, and Jacob (Jennifer) Johnson, Bloomington. They have four grandchildren.

He was a mailman, retiring in 2007. She worked for Kroger, retiring in 2012.

