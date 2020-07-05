50th for Edward, Barbara Oltman

50th for Edward, Barbara Oltman

{{featured_button_text}}
Edward, Barbara Oltman

CHENOA — Edward and Barbara Oltman of Murfreesboro, Tenn., formerly of Chenoa, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 5 at the Hoffman House, Fairbury.

Oltman and Barbara Horine were married Nov. 5, 1970, in Decatur.

They are the parents of Todd (Marsali), Red Bluff, Calif.; Trent (Suzanne Wakefield), Beechgrove, Tenn.; Hope (Carl) Herzog, Fairbury; and Chad (Lori), Murfreesboro, Tenn. They have 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

They are the owners of Oltman Roofing LLC, Murfreesboro, Tenn. He is retired. She is an ordained minister in full-time ministry.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

65th for Dean, Bev Shull
Milestones

65th for Dean, Bev Shull

MORTON — Dean and Bev Shull of 1709 N. Main, Apt. 31, Morton, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary by spending it with family.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News