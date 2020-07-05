50th for Edward, Barbara Oltman

CHENOA — Edward and Barbara Oltman of Murfreesboro, Tenn., formerly of Chenoa, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 5 at the Hoffman House, Fairbury.
Oltman and Barbara Horine were married Nov. 5, 1970, in Decatur.
They are the parents of Todd (Marsali), Red Bluff, Calif.; Trent (Suzanne Wakefield), Beechgrove, Tenn.; Hope (Carl) Herzog, Fairbury; and Chad (Lori), Murfreesboro, Tenn. They have 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
They are the owners of Oltman Roofing LLC, Murfreesboro, Tenn. He is retired. She is an ordained minister in full-time ministry.
