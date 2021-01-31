50th for Edwin, Mary Ann L’Heureux

NORMAL — Edwin and Mary Ann L’Heureux of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at a later date.

L’Heureux and Mary Ann Grimes were married Feb. 6, 1971, at St. Mary’s Church, Bloomington. Their attendants were Kathleen Grimes Obermiller and Robert L’Heureux.

They are the parents of Catherine (Jason) Lowery, Normal; Tom (Jessica) L’Heureux, Dacula, Georgia; Dan (Elly) L’Heureux, Bloomington; Chris L’Heureux, Lakewood, California; Sarah (Jeff) Hackman, Bloomington; and Michelle (Austin) Ford, Hudson. They have 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He retired from Eaton Electrical in 2013. She was a registered nurse, retiring in 2014.