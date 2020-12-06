 Skip to main content
50th for Garrie, Avis Atkins

BLOOMINGTON — Garrie and Avis Atkins of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a weekend getaway.

Atkins and Avis Peifer were married Dec. 5, 1970, at East White Oak Bible Church. Their attendants were Robert Pyne and Chris Dunkin.

They are the parents of Mysty (Eric) Vaughn, McLean. They have two grandchildren.

He is site maintenance coordinator at Nussbaum Trucking. She worked in accounting at Nussbaum, retiring in 2019.

