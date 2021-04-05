 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
50th for Gary, Barb Mundschenk

50th for Gary, Barb Mundschenk

{{featured_button_text}}

GRAYMONT — Gary and Barb Mundschenk of Graymont are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and trip at a later date.

Mundschenk and Barb Lewis were married April 10, 1971, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Flanagan. Their attendants were Paula Myers Cleary and Jeri Boulware Cochran.

They are the parents of Chris (Kristen) Mundschenk, Orland Park, and Jason (Shari) Mundschenk, Carlock. They have three granddaughters.

He was a radio technician for the Department of Corrections. She was an account technician for the Illinois State Police. They both retired in 2011.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News