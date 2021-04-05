50th for Gary, Barb Mundschenk

GRAYMONT — Gary and Barb Mundschenk of Graymont are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and trip at a later date.

Mundschenk and Barb Lewis were married April 10, 1971, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Flanagan. Their attendants were Paula Myers Cleary and Jeri Boulware Cochran.

They are the parents of Chris (Kristen) Mundschenk, Orland Park, and Jason (Shari) Mundschenk, Carlock. They have three granddaughters.

He was a radio technician for the Department of Corrections. She was an account technician for the Illinois State Police. They both retired in 2011.