50th for Gary, Connie McDugle

PONTIAC — Gary and Connie McDugle of Pontiac will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family celebration at a later date.

McDugle and Connie Shoop were married April 12, 1970, at Pontiac United Methodist Church. Their attendants were Janet Shoop Vollmer and Thomas Wells.

They are the parents of Deann (Steve) Witter, Bloomington; Marsha (Gerald) Spencer, Gaffney, S.C.; and Lisa Parsons, Pontiac. They have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was manager/mechanic at Fiesta Bowl, Pontiac, retiring in 2020. She was chief deputy, Livingston County Circuit Clerk's Office, Pontiac, retiring in 2011.

