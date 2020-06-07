50th for Gary, Susan White

50th for Gary, Susan White

LEXINGTON — Gary and Susan White of Lexington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Michigan City, Ind., with their children and grandchildren. Friends and family will also mark the occasion with a drive-by celebration on June 13, followed by a family dinner.

White and Susan Huffhines were married June 6, 1970, in Beaumont, Texas. Their attendants were Pam McKee and Dan White.

They are the parents of Andy (Christin) White, Bloomington; Jason (Megan) White, Lexington; and Emily (Frank) Henard, Bloomington. They have 12 grandchildren.

He worked for the Illinois Farm Bureau, retiring in 2016. She is a homemaker.

