50th for Gene, Carolyn Riha

CHATSWORTH — Gene and Carolyn Riha of Chatsworth plan to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house gathering and a family trip at a later date.

Riha and Carolyn Catlin were married Sept. 12, 1970, in Decatur. Their attendants were Theresa Catlin Luebcke and Don Dresbach.

They are the parents of Melissa Cornish, St. Petersburg, Florida; Mark Riha, The Woodlands, Texas; and Monica (Ryan) Markley, Forrest. They have eight grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren.

He was an art teacher, retiring in 2007. She was an elementary teacher, retiring in 2009.

