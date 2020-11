NORMAL — Greg and Diane Cottrell of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Cottrell and Diane Bertha were married Nov. 11, 1970, at St. Lawrence Church, Lafayette, Indiana. Their attendants were Janet Bertha and Jim Cripe.

They are the parents of PJ (Becca) Cottrell, Pekin. They have one grandchild.

He worked at State Farm, retiring in 2010. She is a homemaker.