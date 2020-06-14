50th for Greg, Louise Darnall

50th for Greg, Louise Darnall

{{featured_button_text}}
Greg, Louise Darnall

BLOOMINGTON — Greg and Louise Darnall of Bloomington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. 

Darnall and Louise Delforge were married June 7, 1970, at the Unitarian Church, Bloomington.

They are the parents of Heather (Dave) Stiles, Bloomington; James (Stacie) Darnall, Kingsport, Tenn.; and Sarah (Brad) Jameson, Bloomington. They have five grandchildren, the late David Stiles V, Sydney Stiles, Levi and Adrianna Jameson and Matthew Darnall.

They are part owners of the Red Wing Shoe Store/Adrian's Shoes and Repair.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th for Steve, Connie Young
Milestones

50th for Steve, Connie Young

GRIDLEY — Steve and Connie Young of Gridley plan to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with their family on a trip to Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News