50th for Greg, Louise Darnall

BLOOMINGTON — Greg and Louise Darnall of Bloomington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Darnall and Louise Delforge were married June 7, 1970, at the Unitarian Church, Bloomington.

They are the parents of Heather (Dave) Stiles, Bloomington; James (Stacie) Darnall, Kingsport, Tenn.; and Sarah (Brad) Jameson, Bloomington. They have five grandchildren, the late David Stiles V, Sydney Stiles, Levi and Adrianna Jameson and Matthew Darnall.

They are part owners of the Red Wing Shoe Store/Adrian's Shoes and Repair.