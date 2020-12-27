 Skip to main content
50th for Herb, Barb Burdett

50th for Herb, Barb Burdett

BLOOMINGTON — Herb and Barb Burdett of Bloomington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a dinner dance at the DoubleTree.

Burdett and Barb Duffie were married Dec. 27, 1970, at Queen of Apostles Church, Riverdale. Their attendants were Ed Shannon and Phyllis Duffie.

They are the parents of Herb (Mary Lee) Burdett, Salinas, California; Diane (Tom) Scanlon, Bloomington; and Jean (Greg) Chambers, Rockton. They have six grandchildren.

He was an insurance executive, retiring in 2005 from Standard Mutual, Springfield. She worked in customer service at the IRS, Bloomington, and retired in 2008, from State Farm, Bloomington.

