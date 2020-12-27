 Skip to main content
50th for Jack, Marilyn Groves

PONTIAC — Jack and Marilyn Groves of Pontiac celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in a way befitting these times. They celebrated the day with each other and virtually with their children. They are looking forward to celebrating with family and friends at a later date.

Groves and Marilyn Mahr were married Dec. 19, 1970, at First Baptist Church, Pontiac. Their attendants were Jarilyn Mahr Tuttle and John Groves.

They are the parents of Marilea Groves (Joel Gamblin), Cornell; Maridea Groves (Joe Spencer), Brandon, Florida; and Marideth Groves (Joe Mroz), Carol Stream. They have eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was South Region manager at Nicor, retiring in 2004. She was director of administrative functions at Evenglow Lodge, retiring in 2015.

