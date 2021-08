50th for Jim, Carol Zeleznik

LEROY — Jim and Carol Zeleznik of LeRoy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Jim and Carol Floyd were married on August 14, 1971 at Central Presbyterian Church in Joliet. Their attendants were Lori Lichtenwalter and Joseph Zeleznik. They are the parents of Julie (Chad) Lohnes, LeRoy; and Brian (Amy) Zeleznik, LeRoy. They also have five grandchildren.

Jim was a Teacher and Coach in LeRoy and Carol was a Registered Nurse. They are both retired, but still do some work here and there.