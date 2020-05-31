50th for Jim, Linda Click

BLOOMINGTON — Jim and Linda Click of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family vacation to Kiawah Island, S.C., in 2021, postponed from 2020 due to COVID-9 virus.

Click and Linda Lasswell were married May 31, 1970, at First Baptist Church, West Plains, Mo. Their attendants were Sharron Cook and Randall Click.

They are the parents of Sarah (Matthew) Bollman, East Peoria, and Angela Click, Bloomington. They have one granddaughter, Eloise Bollman. 

He was a network engineer with Verizon, retiring in 2007. She was an administrative assistant with Unit 5 school district, retiring in 2002.

