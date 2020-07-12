50th for Jim, Marsha DeMay

TOWANDA — Jim and Marsha DeMay of Towanda will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with celebrations with family and friends throughout the month of July.

DeMay and Marsha Gray were married July 11, 1970, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Evanston. 

They are the parents of Jen DeMay, Chicago, and Chris DeMay, Belmont, Michigan. They have three grandchildren.

He was and engineer at GTE/Verizon, retiring in 2003. She was a teacher in District 87 at Washington School, retiring in 2010.

