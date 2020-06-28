50th for John, Holly Schurter

LINCOLN — John and Holly Schurter of Lincoln will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a socially-distant outdoor picnic per COVID-19 guidelines.

Schurter and Holly Grimm were married July 4, 1970, at Tremont United Methodist Church. Their attendant was Judy Grimm.

They are the parents of Julie (Scott) Kaiser, Chatham; Amy (Jack) Croasdale, Glasford; Jane Smolen, Bloomington; Ted (Kristen) Schurter, Springfield; Thad (Erica) Schurter, Carmel, Ind.; Natalie (Ricky) Van Dyke, Rochester; Nathaniel (Christine) Schurter, Starkville, Miss.; and John (Katrina) Schurter, Charlotte, N.C. They have 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. 

He is pastor at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden. She is a writer.

