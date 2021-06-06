 Skip to main content
50th for John, Joyce Werner

BLOOMINGTON — John and Joyce Werner of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Kiawah Island, South Carolina, and a celebration June 12 in Bloomington.

Werner and Joyce Brewer were married June 12, 1971, in South Beloit. Their attendants were Becky Brewer Sayles and Phillip Werner.

They are the parents of Jason (Laurie), Kamen, Germany; Jeff (Elizabeth), Woodbury, Minnesota; and Joel (Kristin), Bloomington. They have seven grandchildren, Malachi, Vienna, Jacob, Claire, Isla, Gavin and Ian.

He retired from State Farm in 2011. She retired as a teacher at Oakdale School, Normal, in 2003.

