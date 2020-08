Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Winquist and Marie Preston were married July 31, 1970, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Bloomington. Their attendants were Judy Neal and Mike McKeon.

They are the parents of Stacey (Adam) Buell, Bloomington, and Heather Winquist, Bloomington. They have two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.