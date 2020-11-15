 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
50th for John, Paula Opperman

50th for John, Paula Opperman

{{featured_button_text}}
John, Paula Opperman

PONTIAC — John and Paula Opperman of Pontiac celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Hawaii earlier this year. They plan to celebrate with a family dinner at a later date.

Opperman and Paula Heenan were married Nov. 13, 1970, at First Baptist Church, Havana. Their attendants were Mary Ann Wright and Tom Vogelsinger.

They are the parents of Mike (Lauren) Opperman, Pontiac. They have two grandchildren, Halle and Braden Opperman.

They are both semi-retired from Opperman Construction Co.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Milestones

New Names 11/08/20

Cameron Lee DeVary — 8-pound, 2-ounce son of Allen and Erin DeVary of Bloomington, born Oct. 14, 2020. Sibling: Alexander Allen DeVary, 2. Gra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News