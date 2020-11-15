50th for John, Paula Opperman

PONTIAC — John and Paula Opperman of Pontiac celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Hawaii earlier this year. They plan to celebrate with a family dinner at a later date.

Opperman and Paula Heenan were married Nov. 13, 1970, at First Baptist Church, Havana. Their attendants were Mary Ann Wright and Tom Vogelsinger.

They are the parents of Mike (Lauren) Opperman, Pontiac. They have two grandchildren, Halle and Braden Opperman.

They are both semi-retired from Opperman Construction Co.