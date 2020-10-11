50th for John, Paulette Feit

BLOOMINGTON — John and Paulette Feit of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a private dinner at Baxter's with their children and grandchildren, and a river cruise in 2021 from Amsterdam to Budapest.

Feit and Paulette Gleeson were married Oct. 17, 1970, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Chenoa. Their attendants were Tom Nafziger and Linette Gleeson Brown.

They are the parents of Matt Feit, Normal; Andy (Candice) Feit, Morton; and Tim Feit, Chicago. They have five grandchildren.

He was a sales manager at Evergreen FS, retiring in 2003, and is a farm Realtor at First Mid Ag Services. She was an administrative assistant in Student Counseling Services at Illinois State University, retiring in 2007.