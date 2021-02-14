 Skip to main content
50th for John, Sherilyn Lueschen

TOWANDA — John and Sherilyn Lueschen of Towanda will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house and family dinner planned at a later date.

Lueschen and Sherilyn Nice were married Feb. 20, 1971, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal. Their attendants were Karen Milligan and William Lueschen.

They are the parents of Noelle (John) Yeakel, Bethany; Brett (Dallas) Lueschen, Towanda; and Brian (Terri) Lueschen, Lexington. They have six grandchildren.

He worked at General Electric, retiring in 2001. She worked at Country Financial, retiring in 2012.

