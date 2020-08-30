50th for John, Susan Schwulst

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — John and Susan Schwulst of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Their cruise to Ireland and Scotland was canceled due to COVID-19.

Schwulst and Susan Lowey were married Aug. 29, 1970, at Grace Lutheran Church, St. Petersburg, Florida. Their attendants were Ron Steege and Bobbie Wenner.

They are the parents of Alisa (Steve) Shea, Northport, New York, and Dr. Steven (Emily) Schwulst, Wilmette. They have four grandchildren.

He is an attorney. She was a math teacher at Normal and Normal West Community high schools, retiring in 2006.