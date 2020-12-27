50th for John, Vickie Fitzgerald

PONTIAC — John and Vickie Fitzgerald of Pontiac will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Costa Rica planned for this summer.

Fitzgerald and Vickie Gregory were married Dec. 27, 1970, at Night Chapel Church near Graymont. Their attendants were Sherry Gregory and Dan Trainor.

They are the parents of Terra (Todd) Manning, Pontiac, and Ian (Jenny) Fitzgerald, Richardson, Texas. They have one grandson, Gavin Manning.

He was an independent jewelry appraiser and GIA certified gemologist, retiring in 2020. She was a guidance counselor at Fieldcrest High School, retiring in 2013.