 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
50th for John, Vickie Fitzgerald

50th for John, Vickie Fitzgerald

{{featured_button_text}}
John, Vickie Fitzgerald

PONTIAC — John and Vickie Fitzgerald of Pontiac will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Costa Rica planned for this summer.

Fitzgerald and Vickie Gregory were married Dec. 27, 1970, at Night Chapel Church near Graymont. Their attendants were Sherry Gregory and Dan Trainor.

They are the parents of Terra (Todd) Manning, Pontiac, and Ian (Jenny) Fitzgerald, Richardson, Texas. They have one grandson, Gavin Manning.

He was an independent jewelry appraiser and GIA certified gemologist, retiring in 2020. She was a guidance counselor at Fieldcrest High School, retiring in 2013.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
50th for Tom, Deb Davis
Milestones

50th for Tom, Deb Davis

GIBSON CITY — Tom and Deb Davis of Gibson City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a trip to the East Coast…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News