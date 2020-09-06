 Skip to main content
50th for Joseph, Ellen Culpepper

BLOOMINGTON — Joseph and Ellen Culpepper of Bloomington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They postponed a tour of national parks due to COVID-19, but enjoyed a five-day nature getaway in Shawnee National Forest, including Garden of the Gods, Giant City State Park, Crab Orchard National Wildlife Conservancy, and a visit to their daughter's family in St. Louis.

Culpepper and Ellen Hope Gibson were married Aug. 23, 1970, in Macon, Georgia. Their attendants were Guy C. Wyche and Patricia Jene' Gibson.

They are the parents of Teresa H. (Chad) Carpenter, Brentwood, Missouri, and Joseph Noah Culpepper, Olathe, Kansas. They have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was a pastor, and she was a pastor. They retired in 2011. 

