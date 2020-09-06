50th for Joseph, Ellen Culpepper

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Joseph and Ellen Culpepper of Bloomington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They postponed a tour of national parks due to COVID-19, but enjoyed a five-day nature getaway in Shawnee National Forest, including Garden of the Gods, Giant City State Park, Crab Orchard National Wildlife Conservancy, and a visit to their daughter's family in St. Louis.

Culpepper and Ellen Hope Gibson were married Aug. 23, 1970, in Macon, Georgia. Their attendants were Guy C. Wyche and Patricia Jene' Gibson.

They are the parents of Teresa H. (Chad) Carpenter, Brentwood, Missouri, and Joseph Noah Culpepper, Olathe, Kansas. They have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was a pastor, and she was a pastor. They retired in 2011.