50th for Ken, Lorraine Wilmert

Ken and Lorraine Hassebrock were married on July 3, 1971 at St. John's United Church of Christ, Bloomington? They have four children: Nick; deceased; (Yoly); Waterloo, Iowa; Rick (Susie); Las Vegas, Nevada; Ken Jr. (Theresa); Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Tina (David) Fogal; Bloomington. They also have 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Ken and Lorraine are both self-employed. Ken was a manager of Barney's Fine Foods from 1974 to 1987. Lorraine worked at Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University. They have been in the rental business for 45 years. They both volunteer at Midwest Food Bank and are members of Eastview Christian Church.