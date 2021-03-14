50th for Kevin, Judy Smith

LINCOLN — Kevin and Judy Smith of Lincoln celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Smith and Judy Galloni were married March 7, 1971, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Itasca.

They are the parents of Jori (Elan) Kleis, Orland Park; Jaimie (Bob) Kane, St. Petersburg, Florida; and Jill (Josh) Anderson, St. Joseph; and grandparents of Ari and Anya Kleis and Jovie and Jax Anderson.

She was a long-time elementary teacher in the Olympia School District, retiring in 2005. He retired in 2013, after 42 years in sales, the majority with MeadWestvaco.