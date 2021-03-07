50th for Larry, Kathy Gerdes

CHATSWORTH — Larry and Kathy Gerdes of Chatsworth will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Gerdes and Kathy Ortlepp were married March 7, 1971, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chatsworth.

They are the parents of Lisa Elson (Brian), Paxton, and Chad Gerdes (Julie), Chatsworth. They have four grandchildren, Haley Elson, Chase Elson (Katelyn Crabb), Storm Gerdes and Mason Gerdes. They have a great-grandson, Rhett Elson.

He farms in Chatsworth and works at Gerdes-McMillan Insurance, Chatsworth. She also farms in Chatsworth and works at Gerdes-McMillan Insurance, Chatsworth.