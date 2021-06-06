 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

50th for Larry, Mary Jean Weller

Larry, Mary Weller
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Larry and Mary Jean Weller of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an immediate family gathering. They plan to travel later on to a fun location when conditions improve.

Larry Weller and Mary Jean Snoeberger were married on June 19, 1971 at St. Mary’s Church in Washington, Indiana.

They are the parents of John (Lisa) Weller, Indianapolis, Indiana; Holly (Matt) Ward, Bossier City, Louisiana. They have six grandchildren.

He retired as an Agronomist with Growmark in 2007, and then retired from Monsanto, in 2017. She was a RN, Occupational Health Nurse with IAA, Affiliated Companies and retired in 2010.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th for John, Joyce Werner

50th for John, Joyce Werner

BLOOMINGTON — John and Joyce Werner of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Kiawah Island, South Ca…

50th for William, Cheryl Fike

50th for William, Cheryl Fike

BLOOMINGTON — William and Cheryl Fike of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary by vacationing with their children and gran…

60th for Jerry, Karan Parmele

60th for Jerry, Karan Parmele

MACKINAW — Jerry and Karan Parmele will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a shared open house from 2 to 5 p.m. on June 26 at Macki…

50th for Ross, Vicki Coil

50th for Ross, Vicki Coil

ROCKY MOUNT, Missouri — Ross and Vicki Coil, former residents of Mackinaw, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a shared open ho…

60th for Wesley, June Stalter

60th for Wesley, June Stalter

CHENOA — Wesley and June Stalter of Chenoa will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at their granddaughter's wedding June 4 in Sanibel, Florida.

50th for Darrell, Sherry Duley

50th for Darrell, Sherry Duley

EL PASO — Darrell and Sherry Duley of El Paso will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Branson, Missouri.

Randall-Coppenbarger

Randall-Coppenbarger

BLOOMINGTON — Sarah Randall and Jason Coppenbarger, both of Bloomington, were married at 4 p.m. April 10, 2021, at The Legacy Building, El Pas…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News