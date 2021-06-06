50th for Larry, Mary Jean Weller

BLOOMINGTON — Larry and Mary Jean Weller of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an immediate family gathering. They plan to travel later on to a fun location when conditions improve.

Larry Weller and Mary Jean Snoeberger were married on June 19, 1971 at St. Mary’s Church in Washington, Indiana.

They are the parents of John (Lisa) Weller, Indianapolis, Indiana; Holly (Matt) Ward, Bossier City, Louisiana. They have six grandchildren.

He retired as an Agronomist with Growmark in 2007, and then retired from Monsanto, in 2017. She was a RN, Occupational Health Nurse with IAA, Affiliated Companies and retired in 2010.