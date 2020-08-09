50th for Lonnie, Paula Meiner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLFAX — Lonnie and Paula Meiner of Colfax will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family supper in the near future. Due to COVID-19 a family trip to Hilton Head is planned for next summer.

Meiner and Paula Keighin were married Aug. 15, 1970, at Colfax United Methodist Church, Colfax. Their attendants were Holly Lober and Curt Meiner.

They are the parents of Amy Cheever, Lexington; Tricia (Urs) Alder, Zurich, Switzerland; and Kristi (Dan) Cagney, Chicago. Their grandchildren are Callie and Joe Cheever; Charlotte, Sienna and Henri Alder; Hudson and Scarlett Cagney.

He was a farmer, retiring in 2018. She was a teacher, retiring in 2009.