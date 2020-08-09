You have permission to edit this article.
50th for Lonnie, Paula Meiner

50th for Lonnie, Paula Meiner

COLFAX — Lonnie and Paula Meiner of Colfax will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family supper in the near future. Due to COVID-19 a family trip to Hilton Head is planned for next summer.

Meiner and Paula Keighin were married Aug. 15, 1970, at Colfax United Methodist Church, Colfax. Their attendants were Holly Lober and Curt Meiner.

They are the parents of Amy Cheever, Lexington; Tricia (Urs) Alder, Zurich, Switzerland; and Kristi (Dan) Cagney, Chicago. Their grandchildren are Callie and Joe Cheever; Charlotte, Sienna and Henri Alder; Hudson and Scarlett Cagney.

He was a farmer, retiring in 2018. She was a teacher, retiring in 2009.

